PM wins backing to deter Syrian chemical weapon use

Corbyn takes a dig at May

Just hours after PM Theresa May’s cabinet unanimously backed her warning that Syria’s use of chemical weapons should not be ignored, clearing the way for possible military action, Jeremy Corbyn has hit back saying that the UK government is “waiting for instructions” from Donald Trump about whether to launch a missile strike on Syria.

In a phone conversation after the emergency Cabinet meeting, May and the Donald Trump pledged to work together on the international response as they agreed that the use of chemical weapons must not “go unchallenged”.

May had earlier said that “all indications” point to Syrian responsibility for the attack. She told her senior ministers the Douma events showed a “deeply concerning” erosion of international legal norms barring the use of chemical weapons.

But Corbyn has said any action in Syria should be put to a parliamentary vote as he believes that military action was unlikely to solve the situation.