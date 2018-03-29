PM commits to spend more on NHS, schools after Brexit

As countdown to Brexit begins

Prime Minister Theresa May said today that leaving the EU will mean more money available to spend on priorities like the NHS and schools.

During the campaign for the 2016 referendum, Brexit supporters had said that Britain pays £350m a week to the bloc, and had promised to spend the money on the NHS instead.

“There is going to be money that otherwise we would have been sending to the European Union,” May told media, a year to the day before Britain ends its 46 years of membership.

In her interview with the BBC’s political editor, May was asked if there would be a “Brexit dividend”.

To this May replied: “Of course when we leave the European Union, we’ll no longer be spending vast sums of money, year in and year out, sending that money to the European Union, so there will be money available here in the UK to spend on our priorities like the NHS and schools.”

May also told the BBC that Brexit “would deliver a country that will be different” but with the chance “of a bright future”.

The PM is visiting England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, with one year to go to the UK leaving the EU.