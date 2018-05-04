PM assassination plot: 'ISIS fanatic' pleads not guilty

Find out here

A man who wanted to join Islamic State has denied plotting to assassinate Theresa May in an attack on Downing Street.

In a hearing today, Naa’imur Zakariyah Rahman pleaded not guilty to preparing acts of terrorism before his arrest on 28 November last year.

Rahman has been accused of conducting reconnaissance of Downing Street and planning to use a bag fitted with an explosive device in preparations for “committing attacks against persons in the United Kingdom”, according to a charge sheet.

Rahman, who was arrested in November, is also accused of helping another man, Mohammad Imran, to join the Islamic State militant group by recording and sending him a sponsorship video.