Pizza Hut UK to be sold?

Here’s what the reports say

According to a media report, the UK division of Pizza Hut will soon be sold to a buyout team. The 260-outlet business will change hands in the next‎ few days in around a £100m deal, Sky News has learnt.

Led by its chief executive Jens Hofma, who has run the UK buisness since 2009, the deal is reportedly being backed by a US-based Pricoa. An announcement is likely to be made early next week, according to insiders.

The news comes more than two years after Pizza Hut’s current owner Rutland Partners hired advisers to run an auction.