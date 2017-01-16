Piccadilly Circus billboards go dark in new revamp

Why have the lights been switched off?

The electronic billboards found in Piccadilly Circus have been switched off so that renovations can begin.

The revamp will remove the six illuminated advertisement billboards and it will be replaced with one big ultra-high definition curved screen.

The famous boards were turned off at 8:30am Monday morning so the work can begin. A temporary advertising banner has been put in place until the work is completed.

The new screen is set to be unveiled in the Autumn.

The move also marks the first time the billboards have gone dark for an extended period of time since 1949.

Ros Morgan, chief executive of the Heart of London business alliance, told the BBC the new screen would “bring visitors an enhanced entertainment experience”.