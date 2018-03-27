Pet-loving London startups can now win prizes up to £75,000

Nestle Purina is on the lookout for social innovators

If you are a pet-loving London startup, this news is for you. Leading petcare business, Nestle Purina, has rolled out BetterwithPets prize, worth a total of around £75,000 for social innovators in the UK and Europe.

Working in collaboration with Ashoka, a pioneer in the field of social entrepreneurship, Purina is offering the prize to social and commercial enterprises, non-profit entities and other organisations working to harness the positive power of the pet-human bond.

The prize is open to entries in three categories: healthier together; connecting together and enjoying spaces together and the winner, or winners, will be selected at a special event in Barcelona in June. Organisations from the European Union, as well as Russia, Switzerland, Ukraine and Norway are all eligible to enter.

Calum Macrae, Regional Director for Purina UK & Ireland said: “At Purina, we work hard to help build, promote and enhance the pet-human bond in everything we do. Our first BetterWithPets prize provides a really exciting opportunity for anyone who shares our passion for pets and the relationships we have with them - and who is doing innovative work in this area - to win a significant cash investment for their project. The UK has a fantastic heritage as a pet-friendly country and this prize could really make a difference to a small British start-up, charity, or a local scheme that has the ambition and the potential to do more. We’d urge anyone who is eligible to enter before the deadline next month.”

Applications are open from now until 14 April 2018. Successful applications will be shortlisted and five finalists will be invited to travel to attend the Purina BetterwithPets Forum in Barcelona on 7 June 2018, where the winners will be announced.