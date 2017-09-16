Parsons Green terror attack: Terror suspect arrested in the Port of Dover area over Tube bombing

Breaking News

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that an 18-year old man has been arrested in the Port of Dover area, over the Parsons Green Tube bombing that left 30 people injured.

Neil Basu, the deputy assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, said this arrest is “significant,” he added: “Although we are pleased with the progress made, this investigation continues and the threat level remains at critical.”

He strongly advised that the public must “remain vigilant” and extra security measures have been put in place.

Basu continued: “This arrest will lead to more activity from our officers.

“For strong investigative reasons, we will not give any more details on the man we arrested at this stage.”

This story is being updated…

The Met police are appealing to anyone who may have any information to contact the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on: 0800 789 321 or dial 999 in an emergency.