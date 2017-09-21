Parsons Green terror attack: Teenager arrested as the sixth suspect

The latest

In a midnight crackdown, detectives have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to last Friday’s terror attack in which a “bucket bomb” partially detonated in a busy Tube carriage at Parsons Green station.

With this, the total number of suspects being held in custody stands at six men, an 18-year-old, a 21-year-old, a 25-year-old, a 30-year-old and a 48-year-old.

Talking about the ongoing investigation, the head of the Met Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, commander Dean Haydon, said, “This continues to be a fast-moving investigation. A significant amount of activity has taken place since the attack on Friday. We now have six males in custody and searches are continuing at five addresses.”

“Detectives are carrying out extensive inquiries to determine the full facts behind the attack. We anticipate that the searches will take some days to complete and may cause further disruption.

“However, it is important that we continue with these searches and I’d like to thank all those affected for their support, patience and cooperation.”

The first suspect was arrested in Dover near the ferry port last Saturday. A further arrest was made in Hounslow where Yahya Faroukh was detained. Three additional men were arrested in Newport, South Wales earlier this week.

The home-made bomb went off during the morning rush hour on a tube train at Parsons Green station, sending flames through the carriage and injuring many people. It was the fifth major terror incident in Britain this year.