Parsons Green terror attack: Armed police in counter terror operation in Surrey

Police raid

Armed police have raided an address in Sunbury-On-Thames following the arrest of an 18-year old teenager, Sautrday morning in the Port of Dover area.

Police are searching a house on Cavendish road in Sunbury-on-Thames, police said the street was evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The evacuation started at 1:40pm Saturday afternoon, there is a 100-metre cordon in place until the search has finished.

Mojgan Jamali, who is a resident in Cavendish Road, said she was only given “one minute” by police to pack her bags, get her children and leave her home.

“I was in my house with my children and there was a knock at the door from the police.

“They told me to leave.

“They said: ‘You have one minute to get out of the house and get away.’

“I just got out, I got my three children and we left the house and the street.”

From my bedroom window Sunbury on Thames pic.twitter.com/bnEwqsHnJh — Debbie Forsyth (@debbief135) September 16, 2017

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police would like to thank the local residents directly affected for their cooperation and patience.

“Local officers are on duty in the immediate area to talk to the community and address any concerns that they may have.”

The home secretary, Amber Rudd said that the UK threat level will stay at ‘critical’, it was “good fortune” the bomb did “so little damage”.

Rudd added it was “too early” to say if those responsible for the Parsons Green bombing are known to the authorities.

“We will have to make sure to take all steps that we can to ensure the sort of materials that this man was able to collect become more and more difficult to combine together.

“We will always learn from these sort of incidents.”

A military Apache helicopter gunship and Chinook helicopter painted in a desert colour could be seen flying at low level, racing across the capital at 2:25pm Saturday afternoon, heading in that direction, it is unknow if they are part of Operation Temperer and have anything to do with this terror operation.