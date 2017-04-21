Paris shooting: Gunman identified but no name has been released

The latest

A gunman who shot dead a police officer in Paris on Thursday night has been identified from papers which were found within his car, however French officials have not released his name.

According to interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet, a car pulled up beside a police bus just before 21:00 (19:00 GMT), a man then got out of the vehicle and started opening fire at the bus with an automatic weapon.

Local media have said he lived in the city’s suburbs, he had also been seen as a potential Islamist radical.

An interior ministry spokesman said, French police are also looking for a man who has been identified by Belgian security services.

The gunman was killed by security on the Champs-Elysees, he also injured two officers.

President François Hollande is set to chair a security cabinet meeting, France is currently getting ready for Sunday’s presidential poll.

Hollande believes the attack was “terrorist-related”.