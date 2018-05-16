Paddy Power to buy New York-based fantasy sports site

Following lifting of a federal ban on sports betting across the US

UK and Ireland-based bookmaker Paddy Power Betfair is in discussions regarding a potential deal with a New York-based fantasy sports company FanDuel, according to latest reports.

The news follows Monday’s US Supreme Court, paving the way for individual states to legalise the practice. New Jersey is among the states expected to enact legislation within weeks.

The bookmaker, which also runs the leading horse racing television and betting network in the US and has an online casino business in New Jersey and and last year paid $48m to acquire DRAFT, a US fantasy sports site.