Paddington Station closed due to weather conditions

The UK’s seventh busiest station, Paddington Station, was forced shut this morning after ice covered its platforms. The move led to all Heathrow Express and Heathrow Connect services being suspended.

The Heathrow Express website has now stated: “There is currently no service in either direction. London Paddington station is closed due to adverse weather conditions affecting the platforms and concourse area.

“Network Rail is working to make sure the platforms and concourse are safe before re-opening”.

Network Rail closed Paddington at 08:00 GMT and it remained shut for almost two-and-a-half hours.

Great Wester train services are also suspended between London Paddington and Reading due to severe weather conditions. An hourly service will run between Reading and Bristol Temple Meads.