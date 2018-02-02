Ovo Energy faces energy watchdog probe

To see if it breached its licence conditions

Energy regulator has launched a probe into whether Ovo Energy gave some of its customers inaccurate information over how much energy they used.

Ofgem said it would study the estimates Ovo— one of the “big six” energy firms in the UK— gave to its customers over energy use during the winter of 2016-17. Incorrect consumption figures could lead to customers getting inaccurate bills, the watchdog added.

Ovo Energy said: “We have a great track record in customer service and are always open to ways to improve it.”

The company was founded in 2009, and currently has about 800,000 customers.

In a statement, Ofgem said: “The investigation will examine whether Ovo Energy breached licence conditions related to giving customers consumption information that is accurate, or based on a best estimate, complete, and not misleading. Incorrect consumption figures can lead to customers receiving inaccurate bills, annual statements and other important information.

“This in turn can lead to customers being unable to properly manage their accounts and deciding to switch based on incorrect information.”