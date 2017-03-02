Oscar mistake: Two accountants will not be working at the show again

What happened?

The two accountants who were involved in the Oscar mistake when two main award envelopes were mixed up will not work at the show again, this is according to the academy president.

The relationship with accountancy firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC) is now under review.

The two responsible for the mistake were Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz.

During the event La La Land was wrongly announced as the winner for best picture.

Those behind the film were half way through an acceptance speech when the real winner was revealed to be Moonlight.

The mistake has been the biggest the Academy Awards has seen in its 89 year history.

Cullinan mistakenly handed over the wrong envelope to the two presenters.

PriceWaterhouseCoopers is in charge of counting the votes and organising the envelopes, the company has apologised for the mix-up.



