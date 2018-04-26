Online orders boost Domino's UK sales

Fin out here

Britain’s Domino’s Pizza Group said first-quarter sales rose 18.3 per cent amid strong trading around the New Year and Easter.

UK online sales also rose 16.2 per cent year-on-year to contribute nearly 80 per cent of system sales in the quarter. British like-for-like sales grew 7 per cent in the 13 weeks to April 2.

“In the UK, customers are responding very positively to our clearer value proposition, with strong scores for value for money and overall satisfaction,” chief executive David Wild said, adding: “We have also made excellent operational progress, with the rapid rollout of GPS continuing.”

Domino’s has 1,054 stores in the UK and also operates in Ireland, Switzerland and Germany.



