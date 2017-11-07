NutellaGate: Twitteratis lament the new lighter and sweeter recipe of Nutella

Find out here

Italian food company Ferrero, and also the maker of Nutella, has admitted to ‘adjusting’ its recipe after the slight changes were noticed by German consumer group.

However, the news has not gone down well with the fans as they take to Twitter to express discontent over the spread now being lighter and containing more sugar.

According to media, Nutella’s new recipe would contain 8.7 per cent powdered skimmed milk, unlike the previous quantity of 7.5 per cent, while the sugar content has risen from 55.9 per cent to 56.3 per cent.

OMG!! They are changing the recipe of #Nutella !!! NOOOOOOOO HOW DARE THEY!! Leave the sugar & coco alone!!! pic.twitter.com/TjN8Xeb60E — Gemma Byrne (@XGemma_ByrneX) 7 November 2017

Thanks for effacing childhood memories because of profit maximization issues. #notmynutella #nutellagate @NutellaGlobal — Toni Pötzl (@poetzlt) 7 November 2017