Npower hikes energy prices for 1m customers

In a move which will impact 1m customers, British utility npower would reportedly increase its variable dual fuel prices, covering gas and electricity, by 5.3 per cent as of June 17.

“The price change largely stems from increases in policy and wholesale energy costs, which are widely acknowledged to have continued to rise since npower implemented its last price change in March 2017,” npower said in a statement.

The price hike is made up of an average rise of 4.4 per cent on gas and 6.2 per cent on electricity, it said.