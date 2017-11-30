Now Trump hits out at Theresa May for criticizing his far-Right videos retweet

Other politicians have also criticised Trump for retweeting inflammatory content

A day after Donald Trump was criticized for retweeting three inflammatory videos posted by the deputy leader of a British far-right group, the US President has publically told Prime Minister Theresa May to focus on “terrorism” in the UK and not his Twitter activity.

“@Theresa_May, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!” he tweeted today.

The videos were first posted by Jayda Fransen, a far-right and ultra-nationalist political group, and showed a group of Muslims pushing a boy off a roof. Another claimed to show a Muslim destroying a statue of the Virgin Mary, and a third claimed to show a Muslim immigrant hitting a Dutch boy on crutches.

According to the Guardian, Fransen is deputy leader of Britain First, a minor anti-Islam party with an estimated 1,000 followers that has had no electoral success.

Trump’s retweets were immediately met with outrage in the UK and with May’s spokesman saying it was “wrong for the president to have done this”.

Other leading UK politicians have also criticised Trump for retweeting her posts. Trump’s decision to share the tweets was labelled “abhorrent, dangerous and a threat to our country” by Jeremy Corbyn, while several other members of parliament said his planned state visit should be cancelled.

Trump has more than 40m followers on his Twitter handle.

The US and the UK are close allies and often described as having a “special relationship”.