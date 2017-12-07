Now Open: Christmas market at City of London’s tallest skyscraper
Will be open until the 22nd of December
The Leadenhall Building or The Cheesegrater has opened its very first Christmas market with the unveiling of seventeen German-style wooden chalets and a 30ft Christmas tree.
Reflecting the international outlook of The Cheesegrater, a bespoke selection of first-class traders is serving the City with global street food, handmade crafts and a pop-up champagne and prosecco bar.
Visitors can feast their eyes and their tastebuds on goods from traders as diverse as London itself; from Punjabi street food to French macaroons, exotic homemade burgers and German chocolate kisses.
Choirs and carols will entertain the crowds throughout the month, with guest performances from singer-songwriter Tom Korni and jazz singer Becky Bennett.
The market will be open every weekday from 11.00AM-06.00PM until Friday the 22nd of December.