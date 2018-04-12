Now EDF Energy hikes electricity bills for 1.3m customers

Hiking the cost of energy bills by £16 a year

Just days after British Gas announced a rise in energy tariff, today EDF Energy has announced that it will be hiking the cost of energy bills by £16 a year for 1.3m customers.

The French energy giant is increasing its standard variable electricity tariff by 1.4 per cent in June. It is also increasing charges for using cash or cheque payment by £6 per fuel.

EDF Energy’s managing director of customer services, Beatrice Bigois, said: ‘We know that price rises are not welcome and we have worked to offset rising energy and policy charges by cutting our own costs.’



