Novichok strikes again: UK points the finger at Russia

Here’s what security minister Ben Wallace said

Just hours after it was confirmed that the man and woman found unconscious in Wiltshire have been exposed to Novichok — the same nerve agent that poisoned ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter— UK security minister Ben Wallace has called on Russia to give details about the latest attack.

“The Russian state could put this ‘wrong’ right. They could tell us what happened, what they did and fill in some of the significant gaps that we are trying to pursue,” British Security Minister Ben Wallace said, adding: “I’m waiting for the phone call from the Russian state.”

Following the March attack, Britain had accused Russia of poisoning the Skripals with Novichok — a nerve agent developed by the Soviet military during the Cold War.

Russia had, however, denied any involvement in the March incident and suggested the British security services had carried out the attack to stoke anti-Moscow hysteria.