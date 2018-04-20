Novichok 'hotspots' could still be around, Government officials say

But Salisbury remains ‘safe for residents and visitors’

Following the deadly Novichok attack on the Skirpals in Salisbury six weeks ago, government scientists have now said that toxic levels of the nerve agent could still be present at “hot spots” around the city. However, they maintained that Salisbury remains “safe for residents and visitors”.

A small amount of Novichok is believed to have been used in liquid form to target Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.

Officials from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) updated residents on the clean-up process. Asked whether the chemical remains at the same “lethal” level as the day it was put on Skripal’s door, Defra’s chief scientific adviser Ian Boyd said: “We have to make an assumption that in certain circumstances there will be relatively high concentrations, probably in very, very specific locations, which could be at levels that could be toxic to individuals.

“That’s an assumption, it’s also one we’ve tested in some circumstances and we do know that there are hot spots like that around, so we have to make those assumptions that some of the hot spots we’ve still got to find.

The decontamination work — a multi million-pound operation— has begun at nine locations.