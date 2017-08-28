Notting Hill Carnival: Hundreds of revellers treated by Paramedics due to scorching heat

Notting Hill Carnival 2017

London Ambulance Service (LAS) has seen their Paramedics being praised as they treated hundreds of people on the first day of the Nothing Hill Carnival, due to soaring temperatures.

Very busy at #NottingHillCarnivalplease step to one side if you see us making our way through the crowds to a patient. pic.twitter.com/rIAPU41Fyc — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) August 28, 2017

Paramedic response teams could be seen walking amongst revellers carrying heavy backpacks weighing 20kg whilst wearing their uniforms in scorching 25c of heat, and still smiling.

We’re looking forward to a safe & enjoyable #NottingHillCarnivalPlease wear sun cream, drink water & spend time in the shade today. pic.twitter.com/7XM0bUurnV — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) August 28, 2017

LAS treated 344 patients on Sunday, many for alcohol related injuries. LAS said on Twitter: “Please look after your friends & get home safely Monday will see many being treated as temperatures will reach up to 30c in many parts across the capital.”