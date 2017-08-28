Notting Hill Carnival: Hundreds of revellers treated by Paramedics due to scorching heat
Notting Hill Carnival 2017
London Ambulance Service (LAS) has seen their Paramedics being praised as they treated hundreds of people on the first day of the Nothing Hill Carnival, due to soaring temperatures.
Very busy at #NottingHillCarnivalplease step to one side if you see us making our way through the crowds to a patient. pic.twitter.com/rIAPU41Fyc
— London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) August 28, 2017
Paramedic response teams could be seen walking amongst revellers carrying heavy backpacks weighing 20kg whilst wearing their uniforms in scorching 25c of heat, and still smiling.
We’re looking forward to a safe & enjoyable #NottingHillCarnivalPlease wear sun cream, drink water & spend time in the shade today. pic.twitter.com/7XM0bUurnV
— London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) August 28, 2017
LAS treated 344 patients on Sunday, many for alcohol related injuries. LAS said on Twitter: “Please look after your friends & get home safely Monday will see many being treated as temperatures will reach up to 30c in many parts across the capital.”
Our mobile response teams work on foot carrying all the equipment they need on their back to save lives #NottingHillCarnivalpic.twitter.com/J0Cak49PLy
— London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) August 27, 2017