No more typing and sorting hassle as Trainline launches voice-activated rail app

Now get answers to your travel questions just by asking your phone

Travellers can now get information about their commute just by asking their phone or smart speaker as Trainline has added voice support whereby owners of Google phones or the Google Home can simply ask for travel information.

You can ask these questions to your Google Assistant by beginning with the phrase “OK Google, talk to Trainline” and it will reportedly offer up responses to even broad requests such as ‘what’s my commute to work looking like?’

Report also suggests that rail commuters, who are in a rush to get to and from work, can also teach Trainline’s voice app to recognise their commuting patterns from regular places such as home.

Dave Slocombe, product director at Trainline, said: “Trainline’s mission is to use technology to make travel as smart and simple as possible. Trainline’s voice app is the latest in a long line of innovations that make this possible.”

“We’re proud to have worked with Google and its powerful new Assistant platform on the creation of voice capabilities that can deliver complex travel information in a quick, simple and personal way,” Slocombe added.

“The Google Assistant is all about helping people get things done more seamlessly with conversation,” said Google’s head of global product partnerships Alice Zimmermann.

“Trainline’s voice app can make your commute or journey even easier; we want rail travellers to be able to get real-time updates when they need them, especially ahead of the festive season.”