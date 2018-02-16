NHS pay gap revealed: Male doctors earn £14,000 more than female colleagues

Largely due to overtime payments and bonuses

The senior most male doctors working for the NHS earn an average of £14,000 a year more than their female colleagues, revealing a massive pay gap driven by overtime payments and bonuses.

However, when overtime and performance bonuses are removed, the pay gap drops down to less than £1,500.

According to new figures obtained by the BBC, it was also found that while only five of the 100 best-paid NHS consultants are women, the top-earning male consultant earn almost £740,000 a year, which is two and half times more than his highest earning female counterpart.

According to doctors interviewed by the BBC, some of the gap was likely attributable to male doctors more likely to be willing and able to do overtime than female doctors. Some also accepted that the system of rewards was unfairly weighted in favour of men.

Under the Equal Pay Act of 1970, it is illegal in the UK to pay someone less based on their gender. Under new legislation, all companies who employ at least 250 people must reporting their gender pay gap by April end.