Struggling retailer New Look has got approval from 98 per cent of its creditors for a restructuring plan, which means it will be shutting 60 stores through a company voluntary arrangement and slashing 1,000 jobs.

The retailer has reportedly identified 60 stores in the UK to be closed, along with a further six sites that are sub-let to third parties.

It would also make 980 staff from 15,300 UK employees redundant.