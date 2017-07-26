New Independent taskforce for Grenfell Tower

Details have been announced

An Independent Grenfell recovery taskforce to support the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea has been announced today by the Communities Secretary.

The taskforce will ensure that the council has the ‘capacity and capability to deliver an effective long term recovery plan for its residents taking into account their views’ and will give an initial report to the Secretary of State by end of October 2017.

Communities Secretary Javid said: “I am determined that everything possible is done to support the local community following the disaster. This includes ensuring an effective recovery plan is developed that takes into account the views of the local community.

“The new Taskforce has extensive experience in this area and will provide the council with the expertise needed to deliver this important work.

Department fro Communities and Local Government said that the members of the taskforce have a wealth of experience within local government, housing and the voluntary sector.

Members will be:

Aftab Chughtai, Chair of the West Midlands Police Independent Advisory Group

Javed Khan, Chief Executive of Barnardo’s

Jane Scott, Leader of Wiltshire council

Chris Wood, partner at Altair housing consultancy, and former director of housing for 3 London boroughs

They have been to initially assess whether the council has arrangements in place to engage with the local community on their long-term recovery plans and ensure immediate housing needs following the fire are being met.

The taskforce will be based in the council office in Kensington and will remain in place for as long as the Secretary of State considers necessary.