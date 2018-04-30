New home secretary named

Find out who

Sajid Javid has been named as the new home secretary following Amber Rudd’s resignation this weekend. Javid, the son of a Pakistani bus driver whose family came to the UK in the 1960s, is currently Communities Secretary.

“The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of the Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP as Secretary of State for the Home Department,” May’s office said in a statement today.

Rudd was forced to resign after she admitted in a letter to May that she had “inadvertently misled” a parliamentary committee last Wednesday by denying the government had targets for the deportation of illegal migrants.