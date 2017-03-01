New drivers could lose licence if caught using mobile phones

What do you think of the new rules?

New drivers who have passed their test within two years will face losing their licence if caught on their mobile phone whilst behind the wheel, the new rules will affect England, Wales and Scotland.

Penalties for using a phone whilst driving will double to six points from the 1 March, a £200 fine will also be expected to be paid.

Any new drivers who get six points will have to retake both their practical and theory, those more experienced can be banned if they get 12 points in three years.

The new punishments will come with a hard-hitting advertising campaign.

In 2015, the latest figures which are currently available, show a total of 22 people were killed and 99 seriously injured due to accidents where a mobile phone was involved.

Chief Constable Suzette Davenport, National Police Chiefs’ Council roads policing lead, said: “We need people to understand that this is not a minor offence that they can get away with.”