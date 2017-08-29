Network Rail apologises as more chaos hits Waterloo station upgrade

Waterloo station update

Mark Carne, the chief executive of Network Rail has apologised to commuters Tuesday, as the £800m revamp over runs.

As commuters returned to work from the bank holiday, thousands were left with travel chaos as trains in and out of Waterloo station were cancelled due to signalling problems.

Waterloo station upgrade work’s were due to end today but, engineers found a “safety-critical” issue with the signalling, for the safety of passengers had to delay the opening which is thought to be fixed by lunch time.

Carne posted this video on Twitter, Tuesday morning:

Carne said: “Let me start this short video broadcast with an apology for the fact that we have opened Waterloo this morning a little late than we had originally planned and that is causing some disruption to passengers.

“But as you see behind me the station is now fully operational and we’re working really hard with aour colleagues at South Western Railways to get the service up and running as quickly as we can.”

He added: “This has been an amazing project to increase the capacity of Britain’s busiest station by 30 per cent in just three weeks and I’m really proud of the fact that we’ve achieved that.

“But obviously that is of little comfort to anybody who was disrupted this morning or has indeed suffered disruption over the past three weeks and I thank you all for your patience and understanding.”