Net migration to the UK falls

Take a look at the figures…

Net migration to the UK has fallen, in the year to September the figure sat at 273,000. This is down 49,000 from the previous year.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said this is the first time the figure has dropped below 300,000 in two years. However, it is not statistically significant.

The government’s target figure for net migration was for it to be under 100,000.

The figures record the difference between the number of people coming to live in the UK and those leaving the country.

An estimated 323,000 left the UK in the year to September.

The figures showed that more British citizens left the UK than foreign nationals, the figure sat at 128,000. This is compared with 103,000 EU citizens leaving the UK and 93,000 non-EU citizens.