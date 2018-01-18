Nationwide to guarantee 250 Carillion jobs

Support measure for workers

Britain’s Nationwide Building Society said today that it will employ as many as 250 contractors from the failed construction firm Carillion.

In a statement today, Nationwide said that a further 1,500 staff are engaged by separate, third-party suppliers who work on Nationwide contracts with Carillion.

Those suppliers will now have their contracts directly with the building society, Nationwide said.

UK’s second-largest contractor Carillion collaposed earlier this week with debts of about £1.5bn. Crisis-hit giant has now filed for liquidation, owing up to 30,000 businesses around £1bn in unpaid costs, and putting thousands of jobs and pensions at risk.