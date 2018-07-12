Murdoch wins government clearance for Sky takeover

Finally!

UK ministers have finally cleared Rupert Murdoch to buy Sky, removing the final obstacle to a head-to-head battle between Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox and US rival Comcast for the European pay-TV prize.

Newly appointed culture secretary Jeremy Wright said: “The publication of the undertakings marks the final stage of the public interest consideration of this case.

“It’s now a matter for the Sky shareholders to decide whether to accept 21 Century Fox’s bid.”

Fox raised its offer for the 61 per cent of Sky it does not own to £14 a share, valuing the group at $32.5bn, only to see Comcast come back with a $34bn bid.