Murder probe launched after Amesbury Novichok victim dies

Here’s what happened

A murder investigation has been launched after a British woman died on Sunday after being poisoned by the same nerve agent that was used to attackformer Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in March this year.

The 44-year-old victim, Dawn Sturgess, was reportedly exposed to Novichok on June 30 in western England, just a few miles from where Skripals were targeted. Sturgess was a mother of three.

Meanwhile, PM Theresa May said she was ‘appalled and shocked’ by the death. The head of UK Counter Terrorism policing, Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, added that Sturgess died as the result of “an outrageous, reckless and barbaric act.”

Police are now investigating howe Sturgess and a 45-year-old man came across an item contaminated with Novichok, which was developed by the Soviet military during the Cold War.