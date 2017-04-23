Murder investigation launched as a boy is stabbed to death in Battersea

Here is what happened

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death at Ingrave street, Battersea Sunday at around 1:30am.

People had reported a disturbance and the young teenager was found in the street with knife wounds.

London Ambulance Service took him to a South London hospital but unfortunately, he succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead just before 3am.

A spokesman for Scotland Yard said: “Police were called at 1.25am on Sunday, 23 April, to reports of a disturbance and a male stabbed in Ingrave Street.”

“Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the location and found a 17-year-old male suffering stab injuries.”

“The victim was taken to a south London hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2.50am.”

“A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.”

The Metropolitan Police’s Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating the stabbing but no arrests have been made.

This is the second murder in Battersea in just under a month as man in his 20’s was stabbed to death in Surrey Lane near to the John Bosco College, which is approximately 300 yards from Thomas’s School Battersea where Prince George is due to start in September.

It appears that crime is on steep increase in Battersea with many cars being broken into along with reports that motor bike gangs are terrorising local residents and gun shots being heard by multiple residents just in the last month.

The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter: “Murder investigation launched after male, 17, stabbed in #Battersea#Wandsworth”

Police are appealing for witnesses, if you have any information that could assist the investigation, call the Metropolitan Police’s incident room at Lewisham via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 55 111.