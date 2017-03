Here’s what happened

A man was found stabbed to death last night in Battersea, South London. The victim was in his 20’s and was attacked in Surrey Lane, Battersea around 1am.

London ambulance paramedics tried to save his life and was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:55am.

Metropolitan police detectives have now launched a murder investigation, they are appealing for witnesses and no arrests have been thus far.