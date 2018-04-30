MPs to grill TSB top officials as IT crisis continues

Find out when

According to the latest reports, MPs will now quiz top officials at TSB bank and its Spanish parent Sabadell on Wednesday over its ongoing IT issues.

Parliament’s Treasury Select Committee said today that the lawmakers will hear evidence from TSB Chief Executive Paul Pester, the bank’s chairman Richard Meddings, as well as a yet to be named Sabadell executive.

“The Treasury Committee is extremely concerned by the problems at TSB, and by the apparent miscommunication to customers about the extent and nature of these problems,” the committee’s chair Nicky Morgan said in a statement.

“It’s been reported that services such as online banking have been down for some TSB customers for over a week. Many individuals and businesses will have made arrangements for the planned outage, but not for the additional time that the systems have been unavailable.”

@TSB Am I the only one? I still can’t make payments with my online banking, when is this issue ever going to be fixed! #sortitout #tsb — Martyn Barnwell (@BarnyOwl) April 30, 2018