Move over Bitcoin: Meet TRON with 12,755% return in just one month

Crypto coin breaks into top 10 cryptocurrencies

Even as several countries have either banned trading in cryptocurrencies or are planning to regulate them, the valuation of crypto coins or alt coins like Ripple, NEM, Dash, Litecoin and Ethereum are increasingly rising and creating a buzz.

Now meet TRON, which has made its way into the top 10 cryptocurrencies with a whopping 12,755 per cent jump in the last one month.

TRON is a blockchain-based decentralized protocol that aims to construct a worldwide free content entertainment system. The protocol allows each user to freely publish, store and own data, and in the decentralized autonomous form, decides the distribution, subscription and push of contents.

It also enables content creators by releasing, circulating and dealing with digital assets, thus forming a decentralized content entertainment ecosystem.

TRON was trading at $0.231054 early today and made it to top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap leaving behind Litecoin.



