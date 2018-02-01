Morrisons to axe 1,500 managers

Latest supermarket to announce large-scale job cuts

Morrisons has become the latest supermarket to announce large-scale job cuts following reports that it plans to axe 1,500 managerial jobs.

It is understood that the affected workers will be encouraged to apply for 800 existing management vacancies.

Gary Mills, Morrisons retail director, said: “Our aim is to serve customers better with more frontline colleagues in stores improving product availability and helping customers at the checkouts.

“Very regrettably, there will be a period of uncertainty for some managers affected by these proposals and we’ll be supporting them through this important process. Our commitment is to redeploy as many affected colleagues as possible.”

The UK’s fourth-biggest supermarket chain followed rivals Tesco and Sainsbury’s in announcing a restructuring of store operational roles.