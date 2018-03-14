Morrisons profits rise despite 'challenges' of higher import costs

14 March 2018 | By Purvai Dua

Morrisons

Also pay special dividend

Morrisons announced today an 11 per cent jump in full-year profits as it continues its turnaround programme.

The UK’s fourth-biggest supermarket chain said it made underlying profits of £374m in the year to 4 February, up from £337m in 2016 despite the “challenges” of higher import costs.

Talking about how Morrisons was now entering its third consecutive year of growth, Chairman Andrew Higginson said: “Morrisons is now entering its third consecutive year of growth, which is a credit to the whole team. We will continue to prioritise consistent, meaningful and sustainable growth, which I am confident we are well placed to keep delivering.”

Announcing a special dividend of 4p per share, the retailer said it was “growing sales and profit” and expected growth to continue to be “meaningful and sustainable in the future”.

Related Articles

Social Bookmarks