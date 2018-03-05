Morrisons facing potential £100m equal pay compensation claim

Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s also facing similar lawsuits

After Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s facing similar lawsuits, reports suggest that Britain’s fourth biggest supermarkets group Morrisons is now facing a £100m equal pay compensation claim from hundreds of its current and former staff — mainly female— who believe that they have been underpaid compared with male colleagues, according to the Times

More than 170 possible claimants, predominantly women, are already preparing to launch a legal challenge demanding pay parity for carrying out work of “equal value” with staff, often men, working in distribution centres and warehouses.

The potential claim against the grocer is being led by Roscoe Reid, a law firm, which is working in partnership with Pay Justice, a workers’ rights specialist.

Roscoe Reid told media that it had received interest from hundreds of present and former Morrisons’ store employees in the first few days of launching its campaign.