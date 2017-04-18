More than 70 firefighters tackle Ibis hotel fire

Here’s what happened

The eight story Ibis hotel which is under construction in Ealing, West London is ablaze with more than 70 firefighters on scene.

London Fire Brigade said Tuesday that they received over 40 phone calls from the public at around 11:30am this morning.

Video and images showing the dramatic scenes can be seen on twitter with flames and plumes of smoke high above the roof.

Chris Perrin tweeted: “The #ibishotel in #Ealingis on fire…. hasn’t even opened yet”

Chris Perrin also tweeted this dramatic footage of the fire:

Early stages of #Ealing hotel blaze on Uxbridge Road captured by @CIPerrin. Please avoid the area if possible https://t.co/2l22e8ISIe pic.twitter.com/hvmP2Ofxvq — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) April 18, 2017

The project manager said to the Standard: “The fire looked like it started on the roof or the top of the building. It quickly spread.”

“The fire brigade, once on the scene, were very quick to act and put the fire out. Flames then reappeared but now appear to have been completely extinguished and there are a team of eight fire fighters now checking out all the damage.”

“The roof of the hotel looks structurally sound from here as they are walking around on top.”

Losriley tweeted: “Uxbridge Road Ealing Broadway building on fire road closed.”

Uxbridge Road Ealing Broadway building on fire road closed pic.twitter.com/zWmmDHgPB6 — losriley (@losriley) April 18, 2017

Losriley also posted this dramatic video footage:

Ealing Metropolitan Police tweeted: “Expect Delays around Ibis Hotel #Uxbridge Rd. Due to a fire road has been closed @LondonFire on scene with #Ealingofficers.”

Expect Delays around Ibis Hotel #Uxbridge Rd. Due to a fire road has been closed @LondonFire on scene with #Ealingofficers ‍♀️‍‍ pic.twitter.com/l3Dc3gM8dA — Ealing MPS (@EalingMPS) April 18, 2017

Uxbridge Road was sealed off creating gridlock and traffic in the surrounding area. The fire was brought under control by 1.25pm and Uxbridge road reopened.

A hotel spokesman said: “The fire is being managed by the emergency services, in conjunction with the current owners of the building.

“The hotel was due to open as an ibis Styles in June this year. We understand that the building was safely evacuated.”

The Ibis hotel was due to open in June this year.

London Fire Brigade said that no one was hurt and an investigation is under way.