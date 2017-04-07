Moped rider hides on roof after crashing into police car

Nicked

A moped rider crashed in to a police vehicle Thursday and ran off, he was caught hiding on a roof nearby.

Police negotiated with him to come down then he was arrested for failing to stop for police.

The Metropolitan’s Roads and Transport Policing Command tweeted a picture of him sitting on a roof.

A moped rider crashed into our traffic car in Japan Rd @MPSBarkDag and then legged it. Who can spot him?! Safely brought down and arrested pic.twitter.com/zs8lfrOVQR — Roads&Transport MPS (@MPSRTPC) April 6, 2017

A Metropolitan police spokesman confirmed to the Standard: “A motorcycle was in a collision with a car. A man made off, he climbed a roof but was talked down and arrested.”