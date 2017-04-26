Moped gang terrorise people with fire extinguisher in Wandsworth

This is what happened

Video footage has emerged online showing a moped gang spraying people with a fire extinguisher in the streets of Wandsworth and Wimbledon.

They can be seen driving along pavements with the pillion passenger spraying people eating at a Wetherspoon pub, the Wibbas Down Inn, Wimbledon.

A person can be seen standing out-side of the restaurant, footage clearly shows they had mounted the pavement and sprayed the person directly in the face before speeding off.

They then continued to a BP petrol station and sprayed a police car parked on the forecourt.

Moped gang terrorise unsuspecting innocent people in Wandsworth and Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/viYA5Tv3q8 — Charlie Watts (@snewsyoulose) April 26, 2017

The footage shows the gang deliberately target and spray people waiting at three individual bus stops and sprayed people directly in the face.

The incident is believed to have taken place on 18 April as one of the moped gang wearing a helmet mounted camera filmed their attacks on innocent people, a man can be heard laughing as he is filming.

The riders can be seen all dressed in black wearing balaclavas with black moped’s driving at high speed.

Merton police are looking into the incident; no arrests have been made.

A person who wished to remain anonymous said to LondonLovesBusiness that: “in recent weeks, a similar gang has been terrorising diners in Battersea square riding through the square brandishing machetes riding in black moped’s wearing all black along with balaclavas.”

They added: “There has been a spate of cars vandalised and broken into and two murders within the last month in Battersea and only this weekend a 17-year-old boy was hacked to death by a machete.”

“We have called the police many times they never come out and other neighbours have been to the police to be told that there is nothing they can do as they are on mopeds.”

“These gangs ride past Thomas’s school in Battersea where Prince George is to start in September at high speed with no number plates, they are very intimidating but yet the police are doing nothing.”