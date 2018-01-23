Money maker: Manchester United tops annual soccer rich list again

Report also shows that combined revenues of the 20 clubs has risen 6 per cent

Manchester United, or the Red Devils, have topped the world’s 20 richest football clubs for the second year in a row, and 10th time overall, according to the latest ‘Money League’ report.

The annual report by accountancy firm Deloitte, from 2016-17 season, also shows that the combined revenues of the 20 clubs has risen 6 per cent to €7.9bn (£6.97bn), mostly driven by higher broadcast income.

The Premier League club generated £581m revenue last season while Real Madrid, which held top spot for 11 years, was second with £579.7m. This has been the closest margin in the rich list’s 21 years.

FC Barcelona finished in the third place.

United’s revenues were boosted by €44.5m from UEFA after winning the Europa League against Ajax. Deloitte said this sum was “the critical factor in keeping them ahead of Real Madrid and Barcelona”.

Deloitte Sports Business Group partner Dan Jones told media: ‘United’s ability to retain first position is all the more impressive against the backdrop of the weakened pound against the euro.

‘With both Real Madrid and Barcelona forecasting further revenue growth in 2017-18, the battle at the top will likely come down to on-pitch performance again next year.

‘With all three clubs through to the round of 16 of the Champions League, it may be as simple as the club that goes furthest in the competition will have the best chance of topping the Money League next year.’