Mobile emerges king this Cyber Monday as shoppers move online in hunt for bargains

Mobile and tablet devices emerge as the platforms of choice in London

Cyber Monday has traditionally been a strictly 24-hour event and online only, but has evolved over recent years into a more extended period.

Early figures were suggesting that Cyber Monday could overtake Black Friday in the UK by £7m to become the biggest day for online and offline spending this year as more than 21m Britons were expected to go online.

As we near the end of Cyber Weekend 2017, Greg Le Tocq, Founder and Managing Director at vouchercloud says: “When it comes to how shoppers are redeeming vouchers, mobile lead the way this Black Friday, accounting for more traffic to our site than any other device.”

According to Sam Behar, UK Commercial Director, Ve Global, an average of 63 per cent of traffic came from mobile over the Cyber Weekend: “When it comes to how shoppers are redeeming vouchers, mobile lead the way this Black Friday, accounting for more traffic to our site than any other device.”

“Early signs suggest that London has had a sleepy start to Cyber Monday, with 44 per cent more online shopping sessions taking place on Black Friday between the early hours (6am-9am), compared to the same period on Cyber Monday. Black Friday buying as well as browsing also dominated over Cyber Monday, with 99% more online sales taking place during the morning commute.

Early indications also show mobile and tablet devices are increasing as the platforms of choice for both browsing and buying in the capital. During the morning, 53% of Londoners used a mobile or tablet device to browse, while 42% followed through with a purchase,” Behar added.

