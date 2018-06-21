Minister resigns over Heathrow expansion plans

Here’s what he tweeted

Junior trade minister Greg Hands has today resigned from the government to oppose expansion of Heathrow Airport.

This is what he wrote on his Twitter page:

I wrote to the PM earlier this week on how I will honour these 2017 General Election pledges to the people of Chelsea & Fulham and vote against the Heathrow 3rd runway on Monday. pic.twitter.com/Mtad84N3Zx — Greg Hands (@GregHands) June 21, 2018

The vote on whether to build a third runway at the airport west of London will be put to the Commons on Monday.

Hands, the MP for Chelsea and Fulham, which is located under the Heathrow flight path, pledged to his constituents at last year’s general election to vote against any expansion of the airport.