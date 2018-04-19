Mini heatwave here to stay: London may hit 28 degrees

19 April 2018 | By Purvai Dua

Sun

The Met also warned of UV radiation from the sun

The heat wave in Britain is far from over as today is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far. Weather adds that 26C (78.8F) is expected in some parts of the country while 28C is “possible” in London.

The Met Office also warned of UV radiation, saying levels will be moderate and even high in some areas.

Met Office spokesman Clive Claydon added: “After quite a dull and chilly start to spring this is the first bout of real warm sunshine that we’ve seen.

“The sun at this time of year is nearly equally as strong as it can be in the summer so people just need to be cautious of that and make sure that they do look after themselves.”

The rest of the week is also expected to stay warm.

