Mini heatwave here to stay: London may hit 28 degrees

The Met also warned of UV radiation from the sun

The heat wave in Britain is far from over as today is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far. Weather adds that 26C (78.8F) is expected in some parts of the country while 28C is “possible” in London.

The Met Office also warned of UV radiation, saying levels will be moderate and even high in some areas.

Are you planning on taking advantage of the warm weather outdoors? Check the UV levels on the Met Office app & make sure you & your family take precautions whether it’s sunny or cloudy ☀️️



Get advice on protecting yourself & others from the sun here https://t.co/iSyP0zYEbHpic.twitter.com/lI5Ikcr0mX — Met Office (@metoffice) April 19, 2018

Met Office spokesman Clive Claydon added: “After quite a dull and chilly start to spring this is the first bout of real warm sunshine that we’ve seen.

“The sun at this time of year is nearly equally as strong as it can be in the summer so people just need to be cautious of that and make sure that they do look after themselves.”

The rest of the week is also expected to stay warm.