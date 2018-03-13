Millennial railcard chaos as site crashes on day one

Find out why

Demand for the new millennial railcard has crashed the website on the first day of nationwide sales while many were left unable to access it.

Hours after the tickets were released, the National Railcards Twitter account issued an update, reassuring users that the railcards had not yet sold out. It posted: “Due to the high volume of traffic the 26-30 Railcard website we understand some of you have been unable to access the 26-30 website. Railcards are still available to purchase please check back shortly.”

The card, which went on sale today, is for all travellers aged between 26 and 30 as they can avail 33 per cent off rail tickets. Just go on this page, select ‘Buy Now’, fill in your details, pay, and enjoy the sweet deal.

However, to be considered for the railcard, there was a cach. You must be among the first 10,000 to apply. This meant that of the 5m Brits who are eligible for the card, only 10,000 cards would be available to the public.

This new card costs £30 per year and will only be available digitally, intended to be used on smartphones.