Metro explosion in St Petersburg kills 10

Russia’s Interfax and RIA media agencies are reporting that at least 10 people have been killed in what is believed to have been two explosions’ in Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St Petersburg.

Reuters has said that the blasts happened in two train carriages in two stations. All Metro stations are now closed in St. Petersburg.

Some images were posted to social media which shows a train carriage with its doors blown out.

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin is in the city in a meeting with Belarus president, Alexander Lukashenko. Putin said Monday: “I have already spoken to the head of our special services, they are working to ascertain the cause.”

“The causes are not clear, it’s too early. We will look at all possible causes, terrorism as well as common crime.”

However, an Interfax source has stated that “at least one of the devices was filled with shrapnel.”

In a statement the St. Petersburg Metro said: “An evacuation from the stations is ongoing, there are people injured.”

“An unidentified object supposedly blew up in a carriage.”

Eyewitnesses have described the horror and have taken to social media:

According to the Standard, a female eyewitness said: “People were in blood, with their hair burnt out. There was smoke coming out of metro carriages.”

“We were told to move to the exit because traffic was stopped. My friend was in the car next to the one that exploded.”

“She said that it was shaking. When she left she saw that everyone there was mutilated.”

Another witness said: “People are lying (on the floor), the train is passing by, it smells like smoke.”

